Grid+ (GRID) Market Capitalization Tops $17.89 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $67,660.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00244906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00097766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

