Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ GO opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.