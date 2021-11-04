Groupon (GRPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRPN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Groupon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

