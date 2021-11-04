GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 117,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

