Guardian Capital LP Buys 191 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,644 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,721. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

