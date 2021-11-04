Guardian Capital LP Buys 5,057 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,008. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.