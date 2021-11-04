Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,876 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $42,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 207.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

