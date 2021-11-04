Guardian Capital LP Has $56.47 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $56,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 96,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

