Guardian Capital LP Sells 431,054 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 431,054 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 2.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.75% of Gildan Activewear worth $128,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 26,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

