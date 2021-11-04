Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Accenture by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $364.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,650. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.82. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $224.40 and a 12-month high of $363.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

