Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

