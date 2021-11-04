Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,781.25

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,781.25 ($36.34) and traded as high as GBX 3,017 ($39.42). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,011 ($39.34), with a volume of 381,776 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,957.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,781.25.

Get Halma alerts:

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.