Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32.56 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.65.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

