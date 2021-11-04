Harmonic Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

