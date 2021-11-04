Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $16.31. Harsco shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

