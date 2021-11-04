Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SANT traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €20.28 ($23.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.08. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.25 ($17.94) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

