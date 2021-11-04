Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

