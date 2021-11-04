Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.