Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hays’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

