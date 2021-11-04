Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

HAYW opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,001 shares of company stock worth $12,088,104.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $54,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $63,941,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $40,829,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $43,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

