HC Wainwright Cuts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $52.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

