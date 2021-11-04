HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.69. 11,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,358. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 316,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

