H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 336,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,250. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H&E Equipment Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.