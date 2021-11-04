Head to Head Analysis: Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

This table compares Bright Health Group and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A -94.33% -22.88%

This table compares Bright Health Group and Clover Health Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 4.12 -$248.44 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bright Health Group and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Clover Health Investments 3 2 0 0 1.40

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.19%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Bright Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Clover Health Investments on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.