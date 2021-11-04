Head to Head Analysis: Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) vs. Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.34 -$28.89 million $0.24 22.83 Industria de Diseño Textil $23.47 billion 4.92 $1.33 billion $0.20 92.67

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 3 0 2.13

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 10.57% 18.48% 9.57%

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

