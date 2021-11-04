Head to Head Comparison: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 6.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -23.90 iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.30 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -5.12

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iMedia Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ozon and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -3.24% -31.43% -5.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Ozon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

