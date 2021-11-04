Head to Head Contrast: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asure Software and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -12.15% -0.75% -0.25% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.87 -$16.31 million $0.05 196.00 OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.34 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

