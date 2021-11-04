Head to Head Contrast: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 2.44 $29.45 million $3.16 13.60 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.21 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -68.05

First Internet Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 27.30% 13.16% 1.08% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

