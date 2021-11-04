Head to Head Contrast: KE (NYSE:BEKE) vs. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KE alerts:

0.5% of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KE and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 3.82% 4.92% 3.07% Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 5 4 0 2.44 Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

KE currently has a consensus target price of $43.24, suggesting a potential upside of 128.17%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd..

Risk and Volatility

KE has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion 1.57 $425.68 million $0.15 126.33 Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.63 $562.60 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Summary

KE beats Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others. The Construction segment deals with civil engineering and general construction works. The Real Estate segment provides bulk rental, leasing, mediation, management, and guarantee trustee services. The Finance segment manages building fund loans. The Others segment includes liquefied petroleum gas supply, elderly nursing care services, and power retailing business. The company was founded by Katsumi Tada on June 20, 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.