Head-To-Head Contrast: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) versus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steel Connect and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 4 33 0 2.84

PayPal has a consensus target price of $317.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.19 -$44.39 million N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 12.62 $4.20 billion $2.64 87.27

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Risk and Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -7.23% -62.80% -3.33% PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61%

Summary

PayPal beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

