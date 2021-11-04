Head to Head Review: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) versus Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viracta Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 436.40%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.81%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Larimar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -20.86% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Volatility and Risk

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,889.22 -$21.61 million N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.71

Viracta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Larimar Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

