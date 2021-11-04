Head to Head Review: Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Leo Holdings III and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leo Holdings III
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Leo Holdings III and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings III
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|2.56%
|5.67%
|3.02%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Leo Holdings III and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings III
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|$4.20 billion
|0.34
|$49.20 million
|N/A
|N/A
Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
59.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Leo Holdings III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Leo Holdings III
Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
