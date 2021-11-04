Head to Head Review: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.44 $33.02 million $0.45 27.58 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.91 $355.32 million $1.83 13.03

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.78%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CI Financial beats Vinci Partners Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.