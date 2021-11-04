Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,070.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

