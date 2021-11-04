Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.
PEAK stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,840. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.