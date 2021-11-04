Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

PEAK stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,840. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

