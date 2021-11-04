Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $447.68

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 447.68 ($5.85) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88). Helical shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 73,096 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £544.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 460.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.68.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.