Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

