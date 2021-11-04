HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of HLFFF stock traded up $14.41 on Monday, hitting $100.77. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

