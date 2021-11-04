Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

