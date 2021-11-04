HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,124.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $5,124.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.65 or 0.99933207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.00767960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,968,176 coins and its circulating supply is 263,833,026 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

