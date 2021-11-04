Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,292. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

