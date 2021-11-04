Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

