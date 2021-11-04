High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce $41.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.49 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HITI. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 278,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

