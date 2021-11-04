Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,451 ($32.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,445.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,466.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

