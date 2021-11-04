Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

