Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 44.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 206,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.54. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.45. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $90.58 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.23 and a beta of 1.25.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

