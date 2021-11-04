HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HIVE Blockchain Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million $42.54 million 36.25 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million 14.75

HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43% HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors -36.69% -1,744.80% -11.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors 649 3130 4795 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.85%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

