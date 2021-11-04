Hive (HIVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.74 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Hive has a market cap of $322.52 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,987,335 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

