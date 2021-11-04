HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.69.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HollyFrontier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of HollyFrontier worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

