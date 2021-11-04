Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.